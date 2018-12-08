Hartlepool United manager latest: Craig Hignett provides timescales for appointment as new favourite emerges

Hartlepool United remain confident of appointing their new manager next week, according to director of football Craig Hignett.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Maidenhead United - which ended a run of ten games without a triumph - Hignett suggested that the outing will be his last one in the dugout following his caretaker spell.

And while there is nothing signed and sealed just yet, Pools remain confident that they will have a manager in place in time for next weekend's trip to Leamington.

United had initially hoped to have a manager in place before the trip to York Road but, with the club keen to ensure they pick the right candidate, they are prepared to wait to secure the correct deal.

But Hignett is hopeful there is now light at the end of the tunnel and that a successor to Matthew Bates will be appointed in the coming days.

"Early next week I hope we can finish what we were doing and talking to people," he said, speaking to BBC Tees.

"Then we can make a decision next week, hopefully."

When asked if the win at Maidenhead would be his final game in caretaker charge, Hignett said; "I would think so.

"You can't say anything in football because you never know, but we'll hopefully have the new man in place for the Leamington game."

Hignett also confirmed that the new manager would have the final say on backroom staff - and would not be forced to work with current coaches Ged McNamee and Ross Turnbull.

However, the director of football would be keen to see the duo remain if possible given the work they have already done at the Super 6 Stadium.

"It's up to the new manager," he said, when asked whether a new boss could recruit his own backroom staff.

"What Ged and Ross have done for this football club is fantastic, working for free when Matthew came in and then what they've done since then.

"The experience they've got and what they bring to the football club is invaluable and is something we would like to keep."

McNamee became the bookmakers' favourite for the role earlier today, with odds tumbling overnight as those for previous favourite Lee Bradbury lengthened.

The Pools first team coach can be backed at 5/4, while Lee Clark's odds have also shortened to 5/2.