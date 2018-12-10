Hartlepool United manager latest: Ex-Liverpool and Portsmouth defender new favourtie as odds take dramatic twist

There's a new favourite for the Hartlepool United managerial job after the odds took yet another dramatic twist.

Pools are continuing their search for a successor to Matthew Bates, with director of football Craig Hignett remaining hopeful that an appointment will be made in time for Saturday's trip to Leamington in the FA Trophy.

Lee Bradbury, the long-standing favourite with the bookmakers, revealed he was interviewed for the role last week and the likes of Ged McNamee and Lee Clark continue to have short odds.

But a surge of bets overnight saw former Liverpool and Portsmouth defender Richard Money become the new favourite for the role.

Money, 63, has been out of management since a short spell at Solihull Moors last year - but has a stellar record at this level.

Having enjoyed success with Luton Town in the conference, Money later helped Cambridge United to promotion back to the EFL with a 16-game unbeaten run aiding their promotion push.

The Lowestoft-born man has also enjoyed spells in charge at Scunthorpe United, Newcastle Jets and Walsall - while he was previously academy director at Norwich City.

Money would certainly be an experienced appointment, and this is something Hignett failed to rule out last week.

"We've still got some criteria, and obviously no-one is going to tick every box," he said.

"So you'll compromise a little bit. As long as he's the right character then I think we're open to it.

"If someone comes and blows us away in an interview, regardless of age, then obviously we would be daft not to listen to it and look at it."

Money and McNamee can both be backed at 2/1 at the bookies, with Bradbury (4/1) and Clark (6/1) also thought to be in contention.