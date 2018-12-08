Hartlepool United manager latest: Ged McNamee now among the favourites as ex-Sunderland coach sees odds tumble

Hartlepool United first team coach Ged McNamee is now one of the favourites to take the managerial reigns.

McNamee, who has been leading the team alongside caretaker manager Craig Hignett since the dismissal of Matthew Bates, has now been backed into the 9/4 second favourite.

The experienced coach was appointed by Bates in the second half of last season and has impressed with his knowledge of the North East.

And now, the ex-Sunderland coach has been heavily backed to become the new Pools boss.

McNamee's name has featured on the betting throughout, but his odds were as long as 25/1 just a day ago.

READ: Pools could turn to experienced head after impressive applications

However, the 58-year-old has seen his odds tumble overnight as punters backed him to take the job on a permanent basis.

The Mail understands that McNamee would be keen on the role should an opportunity present itself.

Earlier this week, Hignett - who is leading the charge to appoint a new manager - praised the impact of McNamee.

"Ged has been brilliant - and Ross [Turnbull, goalkeeping coach] - and that's why if we can, we'd like to keep them here," he said.

MORE: A 'large sum' of compensation will be required for Hartlepool manager target

"We'll do everything we can because they're part of our structure now moving forward.

"Ged is massive. He's obviously got a wealth of experience and knows the area really well."

Havant & Waterlooville manager Lee Bradbury remains the favourite at 1/3 with Bet Victor, but it is thought that compensation could prove a sticking point in trying to attract the former Manchester City and Bournemouth man to the Super 6 Stadium.