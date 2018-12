While Lee Bradbury was overwhelming favourite for much of last week - and confirmed he had held talks with Pools - his odds have lengthened in recent days. But who are the other runners and riders? Click through the pages below to see who the bookmakers believe are in contention for the job:

1. Richard Money - 13/8 A surprising overnight favourite, Money had barely been mentioned for the job until his odds tumbled this morning. He has plenty of experience at this level and has guided teams back to the EFL before.

2. Ged McNamee - 2/1 The Pools first team coach was favourite for the role over the weekend, and remains in contention as punters continue to back him to take the top job.

3. Lee Bradbury - 9/2 The only manager to confirm holding talks with the club, Bradbury remains among the favourites for the Pools job - but the compensation demanded by current employers Havant & Waterlooville could prove a sticking point.

4. Lee Clark - 7/1 Clark is known to be keen on the Hartlepool job - as he was when Bates took over - and remains an outsider in the market as the club take their time over an appointment.

