Hartlepool United manager's reaction after FA Trophy humiliation at Workington

Hartlepool United's poor season plumbed new depths when they were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Workington.

Struggling Pools hoped a trip to the Evo Stik Premier side would provide the opportunity to dig themselves out of their National League rut.

But the woeful run of form continued when they were sunk by Scott Allison's superb 82nd-minute at Borough Park.

The first-round tie on a heavy pitch in Cumbria looked destined for a replay on Tuesday night at Victoria Park.

However, the spirited home side snatched victory when they got substitute Nathan Waterston free down the right.

And the supersub produced an excellent cross into the box for Allison to score his 15th goal of the season to send the majority of the 771 fans into ecstasy.

Pools threw the kitchen sink at the Reds, with late substitute Jonathan Franks having a hooked shot cleared off the line by Gari Rowntree, while home keeper Aaran Taylor saved weak shots by fellow subs Devante Rodney and Rhys Oates.

And to complete an ignominious day for the blues, midfielder Lewis Hawkins was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in stoppage time.

Pools boss Craig Harrison emerged from a long dressing room inquest to say: "I'm gutted, upset, angry, frustrated, devastated.

"I'm angry more than anything, it's been a proper cup battle with a side from a lower league and we've not gone out there and won the battle.

"We've conceded a late goal which was another poor goal. We've made a mistake and it's cost us dearly."

Pools, not for the first time of late, have controlled possession and had the majority of chances, having 14 attempts at goal to Workington's six.

However, the quality has not matched the quantity.

"We've got into good areas, but we've not converted our opportunities," shrugged Harrison.

"We've come to a tough place, the pitch is a leveller, but you have to roll up your sleeves.

"It's not about ability or being the best team, it's about rolling up your sleeves, showing some guts and heart and putting your bodies on the line.

"It was an angry and emotional dressing room."