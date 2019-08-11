Niko Miur SCORES the opening goal during the Vanarama National League match between Maidenhead United and Hartlepool United at York Road, Maidenhead on Saturday 10th August 2019. (Credit: Ian Randall | MI News)

Within his first 10-minutes of the 2019-20 season, Muir reacted quickest to poke home a parried Ryan Donaldson shot which ultimately saw Pools to a 1-0 win at York Road.

The forward was introduced at half-time for Nicke Kabamba who turned his ankle in what is thought to only be a minor injury.

Muir hadn’t been involved in the previous two matchday squads for Pools as he revealed what was going through his head at half-time.

“I was just thinking, try and get a goal really because we were on top,” Muir said.

“I spoke to Nicke at half time and he said his ankle was hurting so I was like alright and the gaffer [Craig Hignett] came in and told me to warm up with Hubs [S&C coach, Craig Hubbard], so I was just focused on getting warm, ready to go and getting a goal because we knew the first would be important.

“I had a chance three minutes in which I should have scored but then I got the second one which I scored and I was pleased with.

“Ryan dribbled through had a shot which the keeper palmed it out and I just pounced and slotted it in the corner but sometimes they don’t go in so I had to concentrate to make sure it went in.

“The coaches keep telling us to keep getting us to get in the box and stay in the box because that’s where you score your goals so I’m just happy to score the goal for the team.”

After giving Pools the lead, Muir was keen to praise the side’s defenders in what proved to be a solid team display in Berkshire.

“We defended very well because they were just kicking it long,” he added.

“Raynesy [Michael Raynes] and Fraser [Kerr] were just heading everything out and Ben [Killip] did well to slow things down.