Hartlepool United midfield ace Gus Mafuta reveals which player he 'hated' prior to joining the club
Gus Mafuta has been one of the stand-out members of a very competitive Hartlepool United midfield so far this season.
The 24-year-old has started every competitive match for Pools since his summer arrival from Salford City and has been an integral part in his side’s turnaround in form.
Midfield partner Liam Noble has also been key with three goals in his last four matches for United. And after a previously strained on-field relationship with the Geordie schemer, Mafuta is delighted to now have him on his side.
“I’ll be the first to say that I hated Nobs when I played against him last season,” revealed the former Salford player.
“But he’s a great midfield partner for me and a good guy to play with and I’m really enjoying playing alongside him this year.
“Competition in a team is a big thing and it’s something I like because it helps me and everyone raise their game.
“I wouldn’t like it if I knew I was going to play every single week because it wouldn’t be any good. But it’s good to have other people behind me, pushing me and making sure I’m on my toes.
“We’ve found our feet now, the first few games were not what we wanted in terms of the results even though I don’t think the performances were the worst.
“We just had to nail down a few things and I think we’ve done that and we’re getting good performances and results to go with it.”