Hartlepool United's Jason Kennedy celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019.

Less than 90-seconds after Rhys Murphy had equalised for Yeovil Town in the 90th-minute, Kennedy popped up to turn in Nicky Featherstone’s square ball across goal and seal a dramatic 2-1 win.

It was a first win in six National League matches and the celebrations that followed in front of the Town End were certainly fitting.

“It was brilliant,” Kennedy reflected.

“I remember doing a knee slide then I remember getting crushed. I had PK [Peter Kioso] on top of me slapping my head and screaming in my ear but it was all worth it to get the result.

“I thought we deserved the win. We dominated and could have taken some more chances but then to concede so late on you think ‘oh no’!

“But the lads dug in, believed and kept at it with the good football going forward. Feaths played a lovely one two and squared it across the box and I was there to tap it in.

“Feaths is usually back keeping the ball but when he gets in those areas he’s so sharp and you know he’s going to get an opportunity to get a cross in or a shot off.”

Although Pools came out on top in the end, Kennedy admitted that they made things more difficult than they should have been.

“We need to work on that, we need to kill a game off when we get the chances,” he added.

“I thought the front three ran the defence ragged which gave us the impetus to get up behind them and support them.

“As a player you’ve got to keep playing and believing until the end. We’ve had results where we’ve conceded after taking the lead and not been able to get the win so hopefully this result can help us believe that we can keep going and keep pushing to win regardless of if we concede or not.