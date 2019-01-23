Hartlepool United midfielder Paddy McLaughlin joins National League North side on loan

Hartlepool United midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has joined National League North side York City on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Pools from National League rivals Gateshead in the summer and has made 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

McLaughin was one of eight first-teamers who featured against Darlington in the Durham Challange Cup on Tuesday night, yet he hasn't started a league game since the 1-1 with Havant and Waterlooville before Christmas.

After the victory over the Quakers, McLaughlin said he was hopeful of a first-team recall at the Super 6 Stadium.

But he will now hope to gain more regular game time in the sixth tier, with the Minstermen sitting 18th in the table, six points above the drop zone.

McLaughlin spent two years at York between 2011 and 2013, making 88 appearances for City.

The news comes after the shock announcement that Richard Money has stepped down as Pools' first-team boss to take on a senior role overseeing strategic football matters at the club.