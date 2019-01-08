Hartlepool United net youth international defender - as Richard Money reveals what the move means for Mark Kitching

Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Amos.

Amos, 19, joins Pools on a season long-loan and will provide competition and cover at left-back as Richard Money aims to guide his side up the National League table.

A Northern Irish U19 international, Amos progressed through the ranks at the Keepmoat Stadium and has gone on to make a handful of first-team appearances after being handed his debut at just 16-years-old.

This will be the youngster's first spell away from South Yorkshire as he looks to gain some valuable first team experience.

Naturally a left-back, Amos is expected to take a role in Money's back four - with the new Hartlepool United boss keen to move on from the back three utilised by Matthew Bates.

And he hopes the capture of the Doncaster man will allow a 'rejuvinated' Mark Kitching to flourish in a more attack-minded role.

“He [Amos] is someone who plays naturally as a left-back so that has attracted me to him because we’ve been looking for someone who can give us some strength in that area and he certainly fits the bill," said the Pools boss, speaking to the club's official website.

“Mark Kitching played a significant number of games on the left of a three-man midfield in League One last year with Rochdale, including in two FA Cup ties against Spurs.

“During his days at Middlesbrough his position was also high up on the pitch on the left-hand side.

“In my time at the Club, I feel that his work in the opposition half of the pitch has shown a great deal of potential.

“With that in mind, I am hoping that the signing of Danny will not only give us one signing at left-back but another signing in a rejuvenated Mark Kitching higher up the the pitch on the left.”

Amos has been handed the number 28 shirt at the Super 6 Stadium and - having trained with the club on Tuesday - will be in contention for the FA Trophy tie against Telford United.