Hartlepool United news: Bromley boss blasts players as Women prepare for top of table crunch match

Hartlepool United are back in National League action tomorrow afternoon when they make the trip to Bromley - whose manager has a strong message for his players.

The Ravens come into the clash following back-to-back defeats, and manager Neil Smith was far from pleased with the manner of their 4-2 reverse against Braintree in midweek.

And the ex-Fulham midfielder has issued a blunt message to his side ahead of the visit of Pools and urged them to improve on the basics and keep on working, rather than believing they have 'cracked it'.

When asked whether Hartlepool would be a tough fixture, Smith told Bromley's official website: "It will be if we play like that. Any game will be difficult if we play like that.

"After the last few weeks of having that good run, maybe people thought we had cracked it.

"You don't crack it, you have to keep on working hard, you've got to keep on doing the basics and we didn't do the basics well enough [against Braintree]."

Pools themselves will be keen to bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats, but will be sweating on the fitness of Michael Woods who sat out the midweek defeat to Wrexham.

Marcus Dinanga could be handed another start up front after he impressed against the Dragons.

And while Pools' men are facing a big game in Bromley, the club's women's side will be facing a monumental occasion themselves.

Craig Devon's side currently sit second in the North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division and face leaders Durham Cestria this weekend as they look to close the gap.

Pools' Women have lost just once this season - to Durham - and currently sit six points off top with a game in hand.

Durham have a perfect record thus far and have netted an impressive 47 goals in just six games, meaning it will be a stern test for Devon's outfit.

The two teams have already met once this season as Durham triumphed 7-2 at Hartlepool, but Pools have the chance to avenge that defeat at the Racecourse Ground this weekend.