Hartlepool United news: Ex-forward scores again, Portas stars in York win plus Pools learn cup fate

Hartlepool United have been handed a home tie against Ryton & Crawcrook Albion in the Second Round of the Durham County Challenge Cup.

Pools will face the Northern League Division Two side at the Super 6 Stadium, with ties due to be played in late December.

Goals from Marcus Dinanga and Josh Hawkes saw Pools overcome Sunderland Westend 2-1 in the First Round of the competition last week.

John Hewitson and Ian McGuckin managed the side, which was made up of first team and youth players.

Hartlepool United Women were also triumphant last week, after storming to a 5-1 victory over York City on Sunday.

Craig Devon’s side are now up to second in the NERWFL Premier Division table following a third straight league victory.

Two goals from Lottie Portas gave Pools an early lead, while Jade Pye, Jenny Duffy-Smith and Justine Robinson were also on target.

Finally, former Pools forward Nialle Rodney netted another goal for Northern Premier League Ramsbottom United during a 3-0 victory over Frickley Athletic.

Rodney retired from the professional game in 2014, following a brief spell at Pools, to pursue a career in business.

He signed for Ramsbottom earlier this month and has now scored in each of his first three games.