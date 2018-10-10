Hartlepool United news: Ex-Pools manager appointed at York, first-teamers feature at Shildon plus Soccer AM fan call

Former Hartlepool United manager Sam Collins has taken charge at National League North side York City.

After making 269 appearances for Pools as a player, Collins took on a coaching role in 2014 and also served as interim-manager on three occasions, before departing nearly three years later.

Stuart Parnaby, who was also part of Hartlepool's coaching team during the same period, has been appointed Collins' assistant-manager on a permanent basis at Bootham Crescent.

"A move into football management has been my ambition for a long time. I have served my apprenticeship, I have done my homework, and the time is right now to give it a real good go," Collins told the York's website.

"I have always had plans for what I would do if I got the job on a permanent basis and now we can start to put those plans in place," he added.

On the pitch, EIGHT first-team Pools players took part in a reserve game at Shildon last night.

Ged McNamee took charge of the side, which came from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of goals from Josh Hawkes and Marcus Dinanga.

Ryan Catterick, Kenton Richardson, Aaron Cunningham, Myles Anderson, Conor Newton, Josh Hawkes, Lewis Hawkins and Marcus Dinanga all got minutes under their belt at Dean Street, ahead of Saturday's trip to Leyton Orient.

Defender Louis Laing wasn't included in the squad, amid reports the 25-year-old is edging closer to the exit door at the Super 6 Stadium.

Finally, Pools fans have the chance to feature on Sky Sports' popular TV show Soccer AM this Saturday, ahead of the Orient fixture.

Anyone who is interested should email socceram@sky.uk and include their names and ages, plus a contact number.