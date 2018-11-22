Hartlepool United news: Gillingham manager claims side deserved to win plus Dover team news

Gillingham manager Steve Lovell believes his side deserved to progress to the second round of the FA Cup following their extra-time win over Hartlepool United.

The Gills were just seconds away from going out of the competition, before striker Tom Eaves netted a late penalty to level the scores at 2-2 and send the game to extra-time.

The visitors prevailed 4-3 after 120 minutes and Lovell was delighted with the way his side fought until the very end.

"They (Hartlepool) are two leagues below us but again caused us problems which they shouldn’t have done, although we did cause our own problems," said Lovell after the game.

"The first goal maybe Tomas Holy (the Gills keeper) could have done better with but the second was a good save and the fella has followed in.

“I am just happy we are through, I'm delighted, because it’s a banana skin going to these places, you are up against it, expected to win and sometimes it is hard but the boys showed so much character, absolutely fantastic character.

Pools had chances to go 3-1 up in the second half, most notably when Holy denied striker Tyrone O'Neill.

Even so, Lovell believed his side deserved to go through on the balance of play.

“They are a great bunch, they were out on their feet afterwards, but they deserved it over the 120 minutes, they definitely did.

“We played some really good stuff, created some good chances, especially second half and I am really pleased for them.”

Pools skipper Andrew Davies was substituted before half-time with a calf problem and will now be assessed ahead of Saturday's trip to Dover.

Aside from Davies and Luke Williams, who is still recovering following a knee surgery, Pools should have a fully-fit squad to face the Whites.

Dover are bottom of the National League with just 11 points following their 1-0 defeat by Halifax Town last Saturday.