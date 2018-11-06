Hartlepool United news: Gillingham tickets go on sale as Liam Noble apologises to fans

Hartlepool United will turn their attentions to the FA Cup this weekend after three successive National League defeats.

Pools have lost out to Sutton United, Wrexham and Bromley in their last three league outings, but will enjoy a break from the normality of National League action when they make the trip to Gillingham in the FA Cup.

The trip to Priestfield will take place on Saturday, November 10 in a traditional 3pm kick-off - and Hartlepool fans can now snap up tickets for the tie.

Tickets are available from the Super 6 Stadium ticket office or the club's online ticketing platform up until Thursday, November 8.

Supporters will then be able to purchase tickets from cash-only turnstiles at the ground on the day of the game.

Pools have been handed an initial allocation of 750 unreserved seating tickets, which are priced at the following rates; Adults - £15. Seniors (65 and over) - £10, Under 18s - £5, Under 5s - £1.

Meanwhile, midfielder Liam Noble has offered an apology to the Hartlepool fans who made the journey to Bromley on Saturday.

Pools were beaten 4-0 on their travels in a display which caused Noble to deliver a harsh appraisal of the performance.

And he offered an apology to the supporters who made the long journey south.

“All I can say is sorry," he said.

"Apologies to the fans who travelled all that way because we were a shambles.

“They have come and spent their money and watched that rubbish. It was not good enough.”