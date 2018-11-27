Hartlepool United news: Injury latest, Lewis Hawkins loan update plus women's side go second

Hartlepool United could receive a double boost for tonight's game against AFC Fylde with Liam Noble and Conor Newton both expected to return.

The Mail understands Noble and Pools manager Matthew Bates have made peace, after a falling out caused the midfielder to miss the game at Dover on Saturday.

It is unknown whether Noble will return to the starting XI against the Coasters, or if he will be given the captain's armband with Andrew Davies still out with a calf problem.

The 33-year-old defender is expected to be out for around four weeks.

Pools could also welcome back Conor Newton for the game at the Super 6 Stadium, after the midfielder missed the Dover clash though illness.

Elsewhere, midfielder Lewis Hawkins scored his first goal for York on Saturday afternoon.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined the Minstermen on loan earlier this month, scored York's opener in a 3-1 win at Kidderminster in the FA Trophy.

Meanwhile, Blyth Spartans defender Louis Laing has missed his side's last two games through illness.

The defender joined Spartans after leaving Pools last month.

Finally, Pools Women’s Team moved back up to second in the NERWFL Premier Division after a 4-3 win at South Shields on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Justine Robinson scored twice, while Lucy Hammond-Garrington and Jade Pye also got on the score sheet.

