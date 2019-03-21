Hartlepool United news: Luke James reacts to England C debut as Wrexham sign Norwich striker and ex-Swansea midfielder ahead of Pools clash

Hartlepool United striker Luke James was filled with pride after making his debut for England C against Wales C on Tuesday night.

James played 70 minutes for the Non-league Lions during a 2-2 draw at Salford City's Peninsula Stadium, where over 700 fans were present.

The Pools striker had been called-up to the previous squad in November but was forced to withdraw through injury.

James was presented with his cap on the pitch after the full-time whistle and was thankful for such a great opportunity.

"It was a brilliant experience for me,” James told Hartlepool's website.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get the chance to be part of the England C squad after an injury forced me to pull-out when I was called-up in November – I thought I might be too old by the time of the next game!

“I was really happy when I got the email through to say I was involved again this time and it was brilliant to go down there and be part of it.”

James was able to enjoy the moment with his family and friends, including Pools team-mate Liam Noble, who also made the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

“It was a proud moment to pick up the cap at the end," added James. "Particularly with some family and friends in the stands watching too.

“I managed to keep hold of my shirt too so I am hoping to get that and the cap framed together and that will be given pride of place somewhere in the house.”

James will now turn his attentions back to the National League season, with Pools set to face third-place Wrexham this weekend.

The Dragons could hand out two debuts against Craig Hignett's side, who sit 12th in the National League following last week's goalless draw at Ebbsfleet.

After completing the signing of Norwich striker Anthony Spyrou on loan, Wrexham have also added former Swansea and Brighton midfielder Kemy Agustien to their squad.

Agustien, 32, has joined Wrexham until the end of the campaign after leaving National League side Barrow in January.