Hartlepool United news: Sutton boss delivers verdict on Pools draw and Luke Molyneux challenge as youth team suffer defeat

Sutton United boss Paul Doswell felt his side's 2-2 draw with Hartlepool was a good advert for the National League.

Pools recovered from two goals down to salvage a point at Gander Green Lane and while Doswell was understandably disappointed to let two points slip away, he also praised both sides for their positive approach.

"It would have been a cracking game for the fans if we'd won 3-2," Doswell told SUFCtv after the game. "We had chances when we were 2-1 up to go 3-1 up,"

"But overall if you add the chances up it was a very even game, two teams trying to win the game which I thought was evident, and it was a decent game of National League football."

Sutton have been difficult to break down in the National League this campaign, conceding just 38 goals in 35 games.

Doswell was therefore surprised at the way his side allowed Hartlepool to recover, but also felt there was more than an element of luck when Mark Kitching made it 2-1 in the 65th minute.

"I think we saw a much more attacking threat from us," added Doswell. "We looked like we were going to score in most attacks, against a Hartlepool team that beat Boreham Wood 4-0, went and got a 0-0 at Ebbsfleet, have been good at keeping clean sheets away from home.

"Whilst we get the two goals we needed it was unlike us to concede the two goals, one of them is an absolute shank, he didn't mean that at all, and to see it float over Ross' (Worner) head, that's what gave them a leg up to want to stay in the game.

"It was a good second finish from Luke James, they've had some good results away from home Hartlepool and it was a cracking game."

Doswell was unhappy with Luke Molyneux's challenge of Sutton's Dale Bennett, though, after the pair came together late on.

Bennett was sent flying over the advertising boards and had to be replaced after picking up a back injury.

Doswell, meanwhile, wasn't impressed with Molyneux's response.

"He (Bennett) has taken a real tumble, he's hurt his back, he's a strong kid Dale and not a lot tends to stop him but that is quite a nasty one.

"The lack of empathy from the Hartlepool player didn't go down too well with us lot."

Elsewhere, Pools' youth team suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Mansfield at Welfare Park in Blackhall on Saturday.

Coleby Shepherd scored a late free-kick for the hosts five minutes from time but it wasn't enough to salvage a point for Ian McGuckin's side.

“It was a really disappointing result, especially because we started the game quite well,” said McGuckin after the game.

“We knew what it was going to be all about against Mansfield and the lads stood up to the physical test for the most part but the goals we conceded were frustrating."

Hartlepool Women were also in action over the weekend as they recorded a thrilling 3-3 draw at Tynedale.

Defender Emily Stuart netted a hat-trick, yet manager Jonny Gibbon-Hayes was disappointed with the result after letting a 3-2 lead slip.

“Coming away with a draw from that game feels like a loss,” admitted Gibbon-Hayes.

“We need to be more ruthless in front of goal because at 3-2 we missed two or three gilt-edged chances."