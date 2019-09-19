Hartlepool United owner and chairman Raj Singh discusses the biggest hurdle the club has to overcome in the National League this season
Chairman Raj Singh believes Hartlepool United have what it takes to go toe to toe with the National League heavyweights this season.
A quarter of the way into the season and things are looking okay for Pools as they sit just two points outside of the play-off places after 11 matches.
Things could be better but they could also be a whole lot worse as they are currently above the two pre-season promotion favourites Notts County and Chesterfield as well as all five of last season's play-off teams in the table.
And when discussing the biggest challenges that lie ahead for the club, Singh told the Mail: “I think the biggest hurdle is obviously going to be competing with the other teams as the season unfolds, particularly those who have spent a lot of money and will continue to strengthen during the season.”
While Singh has backed manager Craig Hignett this season as they made nine summer signings and retained several key players, Pools’ playing budget remains fairly modest compared to some.
“You always get the odd team that gathers momentum as the season goes on and gets up there,” added the United chairman.
“And there’s no reason why that can’t be us from what we’ve seen.
“As a club we’re still excited and optimistic but as we know, a lot depends on things like injuries and suspensions which we’ve been unfortunate with.
“So we need a bit of luck for all of that to fall into place and I’m sure if it does then we’ll do really well, I’m confident of that.”