Hartlepool United pair touch and go for Bromley clash

Matthew Bates is hopeful injuries picked up by TWO key Hartlepool United men will not turn out to be serious.

Both Scott Harrison and Lewis Hawkins limped out of the midweek win over Barrow at Holker Street with hamstring injuries.

Hartlepool United's Scott Harrison.

And Bates has high hopes that the pair will be fit and available – although, at this stage he admits the extent of the duo’s injuries are unclear.

“We know we have picked up a couple of injuries,” said the former defender.

“But we do hope that they are not too bad.

“Lewis Hawkins came off with a hamstring and we are hoping that is just a tight one.

“We hope for him it is not too bad.

“Fingers crossed he is OK. And the same goes for Scotty.”

Bates admits he was a little more concerned about the fitness of Harrison, than he was Hawkins.

With Liam Donnelly away on international duty and numbers very low in the squad, there is not an obvious replacement for Harrison, should he be ruled out.

Having got off to a shocker of a start, in which he was culpable for Luke James’ opener on Wednesday night, Harrison grew into the game and by the end he was getting his head and boots on the end of everything the Bluebirds had to throw at Pools.

He was replaced late on by kid Jacob Owen. And should he be deemed unfit, it is likely the youngster, a star for Bates’ Under-23s this season, will again get the nod, having made his first-team debut over in Cumbria.

“Scotty looks a little bit worse than Hawksy,” said Harrison.

“But we will assess both and see how they get on over the weekend.

“We will give them every chance to be fit.”