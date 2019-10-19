Hartlepool United to pay tribute to Michael Maidens on 12th anniversary of his death, Antony Sweeney reveals ex-Swansea manager Roberto Martinez's gesture following the news
Hartlepool United will pay tribute to former midfield starlet Michael Maidens on the 12th anniversary of his tragic death.
On 19 October 2007, 20-year-old Maidens was a passenger in a vehicle which lost control and collided with a metal post near a roundabout on the A174 near Lazenby, North Yorkshire. He died instantly.
Pools retired his number 25 shirt as a tribute to the promising youngster and will pay their respects ahead of today’s FA Cup match against Brackley Town this afternoon.
Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney was a former teammate of Maidens and feels it’s fitting that the club continues to honour his memory.
“Doug and Heather, Michael’s parents, are going to be at the game and we’ve got the Maidens suite named after Michael which is a fitting tribute,” he said.
“Hopefully us as a football club can put on a performance where it eases the pain of the day slightly because it’s never going to be easy and God knows what they’ve gone through over the years.
“It’s been two or three years since I last seen them but I’ll be looking forward to seeing them hopefully on the back of a good performance and a good win.”
Following the news of Maidens’ death 12-years ago, Pools match at Swansea City was postponed.
“It was Swansea away when we found out about it,” Sweeney recounted. “Roberto Martinez [then Swansea manager] was great that day as well, he came to the hotel and told us to come on the bus, he was brilliant in what was a really difficult time for everyone.”