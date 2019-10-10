Peter Kioso is brought down by Stockport County's Jordan Keane during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Stockport County at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Wednesday 9th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-1 defeat at Stockport County – torrid first half display live on BT Sport leads to some low marks

A poor start at Stockport County on Wendesday evening cost Hartlepool United as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Edgeley Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:00 am
Updated Thursday, 10th October 2019, 07:00 am

Goals from Ash Palmer and debutant Tom Walker put Stockport in a commanding position inside the opening 25-minutes and they were unfortunate not to be further ahead going in at half-time.

The Hatters soaked up the Pools pressure for the majority of the second half with Nicke Kabamba pulling a goal back late on in the game. A second never came which means it’s now one win in seven for Craig Hignett's side.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see our Pools writer Dominic Scurr’s player ratings from the match...

1. Ben Killip - 6

Will have been disappointed to concede two early on but was hardly at fault. Made a handful of solid claims and stops to keep the score down.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Kenton Richardson - 3

Will hold his hands up for the goals. Really struggled before calming down in the run up to half time though didn't get the chance to redeem himself after being hauled off at the break. An off night for the youngster.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Michael Raynes - 5

A frustrating evening back at Edgeley Park. Rarely troubled in the second half after a disappointing opening 45.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Fraser Kerr - 5

Very shaky in the first half as Stockport piled on the pressure. Comfortable in the second half as Stockport soaked up pressure.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4