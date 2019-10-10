Hartlepool United player ratings from 2-1 defeat at Stockport County – torrid first half display live on BT Sport leads to some low marks
A poor start at Stockport County on Wendesday evening cost Hartlepool United as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Edgeley Park.
Goals from Ash Palmer and debutant Tom Walker put Stockport in a commanding position inside the opening 25-minutes and they were unfortunate not to be further ahead going in at half-time.
The Hatters soaked up the Pools pressure for the majority of the second half with Nicke Kabamba pulling a goal back late on in the game. A second never came which means it’s now one win in seven for Craig Hignett's side.
