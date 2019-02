Hartlepool United put in a fantastic away performance at Boreham Wood - but how did their players rate?

On an afternoon in which it was hard to find fault with any performance on Pools' part, there were some stunning individual displays in amongst a fine collective effort. But who stood out at Meadow Park. Our man Mark Donnelly has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see who he felt shone for Pools:

Had little to do, but was solid as ever when called upon...6

Performed well up against a lively Boreham Wood frontline and continued his fine form of late...6

A superb debut from the youngster. Commanding, tough in the tackle and excellent in the air...8

Another solid showing from Anderson, who flourished in his role as Pools' most senior centre back...7

Once again handed the captain's armband, he wasn't at his most influential but was effective nonetheless...6

Excellent both at the back and in an attacking sense. Fine assist for the opener and unlucky not to net himself...8

Looks a completely different player to the one who was taking to the field a month ago. Made key contributions in both boxes...7

Played a key role late on with clever play helping Pools to a memorable victory. Solid throughout...6

Fairly quiet in the first-half but excellent in the second. His first goal was stunning and then showed confidence defying his years from the penalty spot...8