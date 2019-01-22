Goalkeeper Ryan Catterick produced a man of the match performance in the Durham Challange Cup.

Hartlepool United player ratings: Ryan Catterick 'superb' as Pools defeat Darlington in Durham Challenge Cup

Hartlepool United are through to the semi-finals of the Durham Challenge Cup after coming from a goal down to defeat near neighbours Darlington - but who stood out?

Our reporter Mark Donnelly has dished out his player ratings following the 2-1 win at Blackwell Meadows - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

One blunder handed Darlington their opener, but atoned for that error with several stunning saves. Pools would have been dead and buried without him. Superb...9

1. Ryan Catterick - 9

Played on the right hand side of the back four and put in a tidy performance. Composed as ever in possession and dealt well with Darlington's threats out wide...6

2. Peter Kioso - 6

A promising showing from the youngster, whose performance at centre back could provide Richard Money with a decision to make at first-team level...6

3. Aaron Cunningham - 6

As he has done in these cup games previously, Miller impressed. Kept the lively Harvey Saunders relatively quiet throughout...6

4. Brooke Miller - 6

