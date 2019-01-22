Hartlepool United player ratings: Ryan Catterick 'superb' as Pools defeat Darlington in Durham Challenge Cup
Hartlepool United are through to the semi-finals of the Durham Challenge Cup after coming from a goal down to defeat near neighbours Darlington - but who stood out?
Our reporter Mark Donnelly has dished out his player ratings following the 2-1 win at Blackwell Meadows - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Ryan Catterick - 9
One blunder handed Darlington their opener, but atoned for that error with several stunning saves. Pools would have been dead and buried without him. Superb...9
jpimedia
2. Peter Kioso - 6
Played on the right hand side of the back four and put in a tidy performance. Composed as ever in possession and dealt well with Darlington's threats out wide...6
jpimedia
3. Aaron Cunningham - 6
A promising showing from the youngster, whose performance at centre back could provide Richard Money with a decision to make at first-team level...6
jpimedia
4. Brooke Miller - 6
As he has done in these cup games previously, Miller impressed. Kept the lively Harvey Saunders relatively quiet throughout...6
jpimedia
