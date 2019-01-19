Hartlepool United player ratings: Scott Loach puts in 'stunning' performance as defenders falter at Harrogate
Hartlepool United lost out at Harrogate Town - but how did their players fare in North Yorkshire?
Goals from Lloyd Kerry, Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck sentenced Pools to a 3-1 defeat, with Nicke Kabamba - one of three players handed debuts by Richard Money - netting a consolation. But how did those debutants and their teammates fare? Our reporter, Mark Donnelly, has dished out his player ratings from the CNG Stadium - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone for Hartlepool:
1. Scott Loach - 7
Little, if anything, he could do about the Harrogate goals. Made a couple of stunning stops with the penalty save in particular highlighting his value to this Pools side...7