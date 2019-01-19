Hartlepool United player ratings: Scott Loach puts in 'stunning' performance as defenders falter at Harrogate

Goals from Lloyd Kerry, Jack Muldoon and Mark Beck sentenced Pools to a 3-1 defeat, with Nicke Kabamba - one of three players handed debuts by Richard Money - netting a consolation. But how did those debutants and their teammates fare? Our reporter, Mark Donnelly, has dished out his player ratings from the CNG Stadium - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone for Hartlepool:

1. Scott Loach - 7 Little, if anything, he could do about the Harrogate goals. Made a couple of stunning stops with the penalty save in particular highlighting his value to this Pools side...7

2. Carl Magnay - 5 A mixed performance. Looked shaky when put under pressure but made a couple of key interceptions. Penalised for the penalty and withdrawn at half-time ...5

3. Kenton Richardson - 5 Harrogate focused plenty of their attacks down Pools' right with the youngster often left vulnerable. Struggled against a strong front-line...5

4. Michael Raynes - 6 Struggled in the early stages, which was perhaps to be expected given his lack of game time in recent weeks. Improved as the game went on and made some important contributions...6

