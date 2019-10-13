Josh Hawkes of Hartlepool United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

The Hartlepool United player ratings from their impressive 3-0 win at Aldershot Town on Antony Sweeney's first game in charge as caretaker

After a difficult week, Hartlepool United’s 3-0 win at Aldershot Town was just what caretaker boss Antony Sweeney ordered.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Sunday, 13th October 2019, 08:05 am

Goals from Josh Hawkes, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba saw Pools to a comfortable win in the end for Sweeney’s first game in interim charge.

For large periods of the game it was far from comfortable for United at the EBB Stadium but some strong saves from Ben Killip helped them see the game out and add gloss to the scoreline late on.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rated the players following the victory...

1. Ben Killip - 9

Made several great saves during the game as well as a number of confident claims. Well deserved clean sheet, his first in eight matches.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Mark Kitching - 7

Just kept things simple and went about his business well. A composed and professional display.

Photo: Paul Paxford

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Michael Raynes - 7

Generally defended well though should have doubled Pools’ lead with a great chance from close range.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Fraser Kerr - 8

Made some crucial blocks and tackles to deny Aldershot getting back into the game.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4