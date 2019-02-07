Hartlepool United Q&A: Verdict on those Jake Cassidy comments after striker hits out at club and fans

Jake Cassidy's controversial comments dominated our latest Q&A with Hartlepool United supporters.

Pools writer Liam Kennedy sat down with Richard Mennear for a live Q&A on our Pools Facebook page and it was no surprise that Cassidy's outburst was high on the agenda.

Jake Cassidy. Getty Images.

The latest injury news from the Super 6 Stadium was also discussed with Liam Noble and Carl Magnay closing in on a return.

Their former teammate Cassidy caused controversy today after branding HUFC a 'negative club' and slammed Pools supporters for creating a 'poisonous' atmosphere.

The 25-year-old striker rejoined Maidstone United on loan earlier this week, after spending three months at The Gallagher Stadium earlier in the campaign.

Read more: How Pools fans reacted to Jake Cassidy's comments.

And in an explosive interview with Kent Online, Cassidy has strongly criticised Hartlepool's fans and claims he was dragged down by the negative environment at the Super 6 Stadium.

"I don't think they're good to many people, to be fair," said Cassidy.

"If it's not going well it's a bit poisonous. That's the stigma around the club. It's just a negative club."