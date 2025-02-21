Hartlepool United release club statement over pitch inspection ahead of Aldershot Town clash
Aldershot Town are to hold a pitch inspection this evening ahead of the visit of Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon in the National League, it has been announced.
A statement confirmed that with ‘recent postponements at The EBB Stadium, and with rain forecast from this afternoon’ an inspection will take place tonight.
Pools are hoping to bounce back quickly after a disappointing week on home soil, hopes of finishing in the play-off places have been all but extinguished after Pools picked up just two points from a run of three home games in seven days.
A Pools club statement read: “A pitch inspection will take place this evening at Aldershot upon the availability of a local qualified official.
“With recent postponements at The EBB Stadium, and with rain forecast from this afternoon, Aldershot have spoken with the match official and organised a local referee to inspect the pitch at the earliest possible opportunity. This is in order to provide an indication on the condition of the pitch ahead of the day of the match, and provides extra time should any action be required.
“The outcome of the pitch inspection will be communicated as quickly as possible.”
