The latest Hartlepool United news.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldershot Town are to hold a pitch inspection this evening ahead of the visit of Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon in the National League, it has been announced.

A statement confirmed that with ‘recent postponements at The EBB Stadium, and with rain forecast from this afternoon’ an inspection will take place tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools are hoping to bounce back quickly after a disappointing week on home soil, hopes of finishing in the play-off places have been all but extinguished after Pools picked up just two points from a run of three home games in seven days.

A Pools club statement read: “A pitch inspection will take place this evening at Aldershot upon the availability of a local qualified official.

“With recent postponements at The EBB Stadium, and with rain forecast from this afternoon, Aldershot have spoken with the match official and organised a local referee to inspect the pitch at the earliest possible opportunity. This is in order to provide an indication on the condition of the pitch ahead of the day of the match, and provides extra time should any action be required.

“The outcome of the pitch inspection will be communicated as quickly as possible.”

Your next Hartlepool United read: Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall insists Pools are improving despite frustrating season so far