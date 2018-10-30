Hartlepool United release FA Cup ticket details for Gillingham clash

Tickets are now on sale for Hartlepool United's FA Cup trip to Gillingham.

Pools have received an initial allocation of 750 unreserved seat tickets and will be situated in the Gordon Road Stand, which can hold up to 2,500 fans.

The first-round tie at the Priestfield Stadium, which has a capacity of 11,582, will take place on November 10 (3pm kick-off).

Tickets will remain on sale until 3pm on Thursday, November 8.

Pools fans will also be able to buy tickets on the day, as cash-only turnstiles will be in operation prior to kick-off.

Ticket prices are listed below:

Prices

Adults - £15

Seniors (65 and over) - £10

Under 18s - £5

Under 5s - £1

You can find more details by visiting the club website.