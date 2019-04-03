Hartlepool United reveal new kit supplier for next season bringing to an end BLK debacle

Hartlepool United have revealed their new kit supplier for next season - with Irish sportswear outfit O'Neills winning the contract for next season.

The manufacturer have signed a one-year agreement to provide Pools' home, away and training kits for the 2019/20 National League campaign.

It brings to a close a two-year relationship with BLK, who were brought to the club by the previous owners.

Confirming the news, a statement on Hartlepool's website read: "The club invited companies to tender for the kit supply contract and received a high volume of replies from a whole range of interested parties.

"Following weeks of meetings and a thorough tendering process, we are now pleased to announce O’Neills as our new official Kit Supplier.

"The company, who are based in Northern Ireland, supply kit for League One side Wycombe Wanderers and have a wealth of experience in a variety of other sports, most notably rugby and Gaelic football."

Pools were beset by troubles with current supplier BLK, having been supplied with insufficient amounts of kit and at the wrong times. Fans have also been highly critical of the standard of the replica kit on offer.

Chief executive Mark Maguire admits he is pleased to get such an important deal closed off.

"This has been a very important process. We met more than twenty companies and did our due diligence in terms of quality, lead times, minimum quantities and design and it is safe to say that O’Neills impressed us from day one.

"All of their manufacturing takes place in the UK which means lead times are shorter and because they fulfil every part of the process themselves – from material, to dyes to printing, there is control over quality.

“We received fantastic references from Wycombe and other clubs we spoke to and so we are confident that O’Neills are ideal partner for us going forward we look forward to launching the new designs in due course."

James Scholes, North East Sales Manager at O’Neills added: "It really is a privilege to be working with a Club that has such a passionate fan base and we are looking forward to a long and successful partnership."