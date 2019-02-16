Hartlepool United rocked by double injury blow with Michael Raynes and Carl Magnay facing long spells out

Hartlepool United have been hit with a defensive injury crisis on the eve of their National League clash with Boreham Wood.

Pools will be without several key first team players for the visit to Meadow Park with Craig Hignett forced to reshuffle his squad.

The impact has been most severely felt at the back, where Pools look set to be without two key players for an extended period.

Michael Raynes has suffered an Achilles injury which has ruled him out for eight weeks.

Raynes, who has impressed since penning a half-season loan move from Crewe Alexandra, played through the pain barrier last weekend but has now been told he faces a lengthy spell out.

And Carl Magnay - who missed the visit of Leyton Orient last weekend - has been forced to undergo surgery in a bid to correct an issue which has troubled him in the last few weeks.

The former Cheslea youngster is now expected to be on the sidelines for approximately two months.

Loanee Luke Molyneux also misses out after picking up a knock last Saturday.

Pools, however, are boosted by the fact that Liam Noble, Myles Anderson and Aaron Cunningham - all of whom were rated as touch-or-go during the week - are fit to start.

Pools XI: Loach, Donaldson, Kioso, Cunningham, Anderson, Amos, Featherstone, Noble, Hawkes, James, Kabamba.

Subs: Kitching, Richardson, Miller, Hawkins, Muir.