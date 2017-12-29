Hartlepool United's Chester trip called OFF

Hartlepool United's trip to Chester's Deva Stadium has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Pools were due to travel to the North West tomorrow (3pm kick-off) but the decision has been taken to postpone the game in advance, with yet more bad weather forecast overnight.

No date has been set for the re-arrangement of the fixture.

Craig Harrison's men will instead have the weekend off, with 48 hours extra preparation for Monday's clash with Gateshead at the Vic.

Confirming the news, a statement on Pools website reads: "Saturday’s game at Chester has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"Heavy rainfall throughout the day in the area left Chester officials concerned so a 5pm pitch inspection was arranged and the game was subsequently postponed.

"More bad weather forecast for during the night was a factor in the decision and it was felt an early postponement was preferable to allowing visiting fans to make a wasted journey.

"No date for a the re-arranged game has yet been confirmed."