Hartlepool United's Durham Challenge Cup dreams ended by Northern League Shildon

A youthful Hartlepool United side saw their bid to reach the final of the Durham Challenge Cup ended by Northern League Division One side Shildon.

Pools coach John Hewitson named only two players with first-team experience in his starting line-up as goalkeeper Ryan Catterick and midfielder Lewis Hawkins were given some game-time at Victoria Park.

It was Hawkins that created the first chance of the game on 12 minutes as his pinpoint cross was headed wide by Josh Scott.

The visitors went ahead on 19 minutes as former Pools youngster Billy Greulich-Smith rose to meet a cross from the right and headed past Catterick from close-range.

Brad Hird and Nathan Steel came close to doubling Shildon’s lead ahead of half-time, but their one-goal advantage meant that Pools were still in the game.

The hosts improved after the break and both Hawkins and young defender Liam Pritchard had chances to grab an equaliser.

But there was to be a blow for Hewitson’s side as Hird doubled Shildon’s lead by powering a rising drive beyond Catterick with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.

The Railwaymen will face South Shields in the final after the Mariners claimed a 3-1 win at Northern League Division One leaders Dunston UTS thanks to goals from Nathan Lowe, David

Foley and Robert Briggs.

Hartlepool United: Catterick, Naylor, Murphy, Miller, Webster, Boyle, Willoughby (Pritchard), Hawkins, Shepherd (Leonard), Scott, Fox Subs not used: Thompson, James, Pilling.

Shildon: Newbrook, Ellison, Robson, Duell, Curl, Heywood, Greulich-Smith, Trotter, Atkinson (Johnson), Steel (Moore), Hird (Hurworth) Subs not used: Hudson, Waters.