Hartlepool United have confirmed their final game of the National League season against Salford will now take place the earlier time of 12.30pm.

The game has been brought forward, from the previous advertised 3pm slot, in line with every other National League encounter that day, in order for BT Sport to provide live coverage on the final day.

Salford City, who could well be fighting for automatic promotion that day, will visit the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, April 27.