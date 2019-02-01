Hartlepool United's game at Ebbsfleet postponed due to frozen pitch

Hartlepool United's trip to Ebbsfleet United tomorrow has been postponed.

The National League clash was called off this morning after a pitch inspection at the Kuflink Stadium.

An Ebbsfleet statement said: "Saturday’s match versus Hartlepool United at the Kuflink Stadium has been postponed.

"Following a pitch inspection early this morning, the referee has decided that while some of the frozen areas had thawed, those in shaded areas remained unplayable while one corner was rendered waterlogged when it thawed.

"While also taking into consideration the distances involved for Hartlepool fans and their squad, the referee has decided the pitch would not be guaranteed playable come Saturday morning.

"We will of course notify supporters when a new date has been agreed by both clubs."