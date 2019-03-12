Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux backs North East crisis club Gateshead to maintain National League promotion charge

Gateshead might be the North East's crisis club, but former winger Luke Molyneux is backing them to maintain their promotion push.

Heed are unbeaten in their last eight games - a run which stretches back to the first week of the year - and sit in seventh spot, occupying the final play off spot in the National League table.

Hartlepool United wideman Molyneux - a Gateshead player during the first half of the campaign - admits he will be supporting his former teammates' charge towards the Football League, every step of the way.

"Hopefully they keep picking up the points and get in the play offs - I will be supporting them, if they get it, as it is probably a bit too much for us to get in," said Sunderland loanee Molyneux.

"With Gateshead they are a really close group of lads. They have been picking up points despite what is going on in the background, but that does not surprise me at all.

"They are best mates off the pitch - I am still close to the lads there, I see them all the time.

"They all play for each other, which is a bit like what we have here."