Hartlepool United’s match at Barrow to be televised live on BT

Hartlepool United’s match at Barrow is to be televised live on BT on Wednesday, March 21, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Pools’ National League fixture at Holker Street was due to be played on Tuesday, April 10, but has been re-arranged to be chosen as one of BT Sport’s upcoming live matches.

This will be the third time this season that Pools have featured live on BT Sport, with the game at Maidenhead United in August and the trip to Leyton Orient in September also chosen for broadcast earlier in the season.