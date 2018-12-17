Hartlepool United’s second-round FA Trophy opponents revealed

Hartlepool United have been handed a home tie against AFC Telford United in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Telford, who are 7th in National League North, will make the trip to the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, January 12.

The game will come after Pools' home fixture against Maidstone United and before an away trip to Harrogate Town in the National League.

Pools beat National League North side Leamington 1-0 in the first round of the competition - new manager Richard Money's first game in charge.

Telford progressed to the second round with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Farsley and also beat Darlington in the third qualifying round last month.

The second-round draw was broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 on Monday afternoon, with 32 teams left in the competition.

Hartlepool are now just five matches away from a potential final at Wembley, with the semi-final consisting of two legs.

Pools were knocked out of the competition at the first-round stage last season, losing to National League North side Workington.