Hartlepool United’s summer goalkeeper conundrum explained - Scott Loach’s future hangs in balance as Middlesbrough keeper linked

The future of Hartlepool United keeper Scott Loach remains in the balance - with finance and budgets set to determine whether he will remain at the Super 6 Stadium.

Loach is keen to stay at Pools, having managed to establish himself as a regular starter since moving to the north east.

The Mail understands manager Craig Hignett is also keen to keep Loach for a tilt at the National League play-offs next season.

But a sticking point in any new deal could be wages, with former Watford keeper Loach believed to be one of the higher earners in the Pools squad.

The 30-year-old, who turns 31 at the end of the month, has started the last 100 games for Hartlepool, but his two-year deal comes to an end this summer.

While Pools will have a competitive budget for next season, finances are under the microscope ahead of a third year at non-league level.

Speaking about his future earlier this year, Loach said: “It doesn’t matter what I’ve done in my past or here, you’re playing for a new gaffer and you have to impress him - as do the rest of the team.

“We all know what I think about the club and how I feel about the club, but we know how football works.

“Every one of us in that team now has to prove to the gaffer that we’re worth keeping on.

”And that’s what we’ve got to do now.

“We’re playing for our future because it’s a job.

“I’m not daft enough to forget how football works. It doesn’t matter where you’ve been or what you’ve done, it’s the here and now.

“We’ve all got to sharpen up quickly and if we can get a few wins under our belt and get to a position where we’re not going to go down, then we can start working on things for next season and have a go.”

Rumours that Pools were set to move for Blyth Spartans keeper Pete Jameson this summer are understood to be wide of the mark, while another player interesting the club - Aynsley Pears - is likely to leave Middlesbrough for the Football League on loan.

A number of players are out-of-contract this summer including skipper Ryan Donaldson and top-scorer Liam Noble.