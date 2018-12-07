Hartlepool United's trip to Harrogate Town selected for live BT Sports coverage

Pools' trip to Harrogate is to be shown live on BT Sports
Hartlepool United's National League trip to Harrogate Town on Saturday, January 19 is to be shown live on BT Sports.

Pools face a hectic schedule heading into 2019 with journeys to Maidenhead, Leamington, Gateshead and Chesterfield to come before travelling to North Yorkshire.

The tie was due to kick-off at 3pm, however has now been brought forward to a 12:35pm start.

In front of the live TV cameras, Pools will be expected to have Matthew Bates' successor in place, with Havant & Waterlooville boss Lee Bradbury installed as the bookies' favourite.

Harrogate Town have been surprise package in this season's National League following their promotion to non-league's top-flight while Pools form has dipped of late, losing their previous seven matches.

It will be the pair's first-ever competitve meeting at the CNG Stadium.