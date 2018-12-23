Hartlepool United set ambitious festive points target - Carl Magnay confident Pools can kick-start season

Carl Magnay says Hartlepool United have set themselves a festive period points target.

The experienced defender - visiting his former club Gateshead this afternoon with Pools - believes the club need to pick up 10 points from their next four games to kick-start their season.

"A win would breed confidence in the squad," said Magnay.

"We have a target of ten points from 12, so we need to get going."

Magnay has described the job done by Steve Watson at the International Stadium as "admirable".

He thinks Heed have benefited from the fact little was expected of them, following a summer of change.

"Gateshead have done well this season," he said.

"I think they have benefited from the problems they had over the summer.

"Expectations were nil. No pressure on them and they are playing without fear from what I gather.

"There’s no pressure on them and while attendances are creeping up, they haven’t got that hostility behind them if it’s not going well.

"It benefits them to play with freedom. Fair play for what they have done this season. Steve Watson is doing an admirable job."

This time a year ago more than 2,000 fans made the trip north to Tyneside - Magnay is hoping for something similar this time out.

"I didn’t play there last season, so it’s one to look forward to for me," said the defender.

"I remember sitting in the main stand last season looking across and the support was fantastic – with over 2,000 supporters there. We are looking to go one better and win there this time."