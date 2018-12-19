Hartlepool United set for treble fitness boost ahead of National League return

Hartlepool United boss Richard Money is hoping to have THREE players back for this weekend's National League visit of Havant and Waterlooville.

And there's an outside chance he could have FOUR players back, if Myles Anderson returns to first-team training by the end of the week.

Money hopes to have skipper Andrew Davies, vice-captain Liam Noble and midfielder Conor Newton available for selection against the side managed by Lee Bradbury, who was interviewed for the Pools job earlier this month.

READ MORE: Richard Money offers Hartlepool United transfer update as he eyes new recruits



"Noble has a slight hamstring," said Money.

"Obviously we have been without Davies - still injured. Conor Newton is still injured, Myles turned his ankle last week.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United captain Andrew Davies launching his own youth training academy in the new year



"Hopefully all those four will train next week, the first three will probably start on Tuesday, Miles by the end of the week."

Two players who are set to be absent longer term are defender Peter Kioso as well as Luke Williams.

READ MORE: Hartlepool United boss Richard Money discusses improving poor home form ahead of Super 6 Stadium debut



Williams is yet to play a minute for Pools since signing on a free transfer this summer.

Hopes are high, though, he could come into the first team fold in January.

"Pete is probably the end of the month then Luke Williams will be the only long-term injury to think about," he said.

"When we get those back we’ll probably be a bit stronger."