Hartlepool United set to bin Richard Money as they consider scrapping director of football model

Mark Maguire has revealed Richard Money's new position is set to be reviewed at the end of the season as Hartlepool United consider binning their 'director of football' model.

But the Mail understands the former manager will not be retained ahead of another summer rebuild at the Super 6 Stadium.

Money stepped aside from his first-team role this week and Craig Hignett took the reins for the third time in three years.

That move saw Money move upstairs to work with the restructuring of the club's academy model, as well as helping with detailing potential summer recruits.

Chief executive Maguire believes the 63-year-old, who spent just 43 days in charge of Pools, still has a part to play, but his position will come under the spotlight as part of an end of season strategic review.

"Richard is one of those we look at until the end of the season," said Maguire.

"We have agreed to review at the end of the season and then come up with an argument whether to do it on a longer-term basis.

"We had an honest discussion with him and we will review the significance of the next three to four months and make a judgement then.

"We are a National League side and people will look and ask why we have all these layers of management and we will look and make a decision in the future of what the benefits are.

“Richard’s role is to oversee the structure of the club and the next few months for him is about, what the task is, to almost on the football side to write down all the roles we think we need working within the budget of a National League club.

"There’s significant value in what Richard is going to be doing.

“We will never have to reinvent the academy again, never have to look at sports science departments again. It’s a question of how those are managed on a long-term basis between the club and chairman and staff."