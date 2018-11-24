Hartlepool United skipper OUT for a month as Liam Noble is left OUT of Pools matchday squad by Matthew Bates

Hartlepool United have suffered a double blow with the news Andrew Davies and Liam Noble are OUT of this afternoon's clash with Dover.

The club have confirmed that skipper Davies will miss four weeks with an ankle problem which was exacerbated in the FA Cup loss to Gillingham on Wednesday evening.

Andrew Davies.

It had been hoped the problem would be a short term issue but it is a further blow for Davies in his return to Pools. He has started just 11 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Noble has been left out of the matchday squad for this afternoon's Dover Athletic encounter.

The Mail has learned that Noble is fit to play, is not banned and is in attendance at the Crabble.

More to follow...