Hartlepool United skipper Ryan Donaldson talks squad depth and the impact of unseen new boy Gavan Holohan

Gavan Holohan may not have been able to make his first-team debut at Hartlepool, but he's already shown his class behind the scenes.

Pools' skipper Ryan Donaldson admits he's been impressed by the Irish midfielder, yet to receive international clearance, since his free transfer arrival almost a fortnight ago.

Not only has the former Hull City man added some depth to the Pools squad, according to Donaldson he's also added quality.

"We've had a couple of new faces through the door in recent weeks, which is good," said the 27-year-old to Hartlepool United's official programme The Blue Print.

"We want a competitive squad and perhaps we haven't always had that this season but now we do with the arrivals we have seen.

"Gavan has been training and is a good player so it's good to have him in the squad now. And we all know about Fraser Kerr's qualities having played against him twice over Christmas.

"The gaffer has done really well to get that deal done so quickly and he's another calm and experienced head at the back which we need."

Holohan remains unavailable for Hartlepool United as he is yet to be given international clearance.

The Mail understands that on this front the ball remains firmly in the court of the Irish FA.

Clearance is required due to the deal being cross border. Holohan’s last club was League of Ireland’s Waterford.