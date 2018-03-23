Hartlepool United slash ticket prices for Bromley clash

Hartlepool United have slashed ticket prices for the upcoming home game with Bromley.

Pools, 19th, head into the Tuesday night fixture at Victoria Park on the back of the superb 2-1 win at National League relegation rivals Barrow.

Building on the feel-good factor, Pools have cut ticket prices for the game on Tuesday, March 27 (KO 7.45pm) to just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions (Over-60, Under-19, Armed Forces, Student).

A Pools statement read: "Following on from the win at Barrow on Wednesday night, the club are hoping for as many supporters as possible to come along to the game to back Matthew Bates’ side.

"Tickets are on sale now from the club ticket office and through the online ticketing website at the reduced rate, while they will also be on sale at this price on the night of the game.

"On the night of the game, supporters will be able to purchase tickets from the main ticket office, in Clarence Road, or from one of the cash-only ticket offices on Clarence Road (Town End) or the Millhouse Stand.

"Otherwise, supporters can pay by card upon entry through one of our allocated card payment turnstiles."

Fans are asked to purchase in advance where possible to avoid queues.

The Bromley game was originally due to be held on Saturday but was rescheduled as a result of the visitors’ ongoing participation in the FA Trophy.

Bromley, leading 3-2 from the first leg, play their second leg of the semi-final against Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.