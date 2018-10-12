Hartlepool United slash ticket prices for FA Cup clash

Hartlepool United have slashed ticket prices for next weekend's FA Cup tie.

Pools will host Evo-Stik West Division side Kidsgrove Athletic in the fourth qualifying round of the competition.

The game at The Super 6 Stadium will take place on Saturday October 20 (3pm KO), with tickets going on sale from 10am on Monday.

Season ticket holders will have until 4pm on Thursday to secure their seats for the fixture.

Prices are listed below:

Adults - £10

Seniors - £5

Under 16s - £5

Students - £5

For further details fans should visits the club's website.