Hartlepool United slash ticket prices to thank fans for 'Save Pools Day' as club bid to increase Super 6 Stadium gate

Hartlepool United have moved to halt a decline in matchday attendances and say "thank you" to fans by slashing prices for next month's visit of Wrexham.

Fans can pay just £10 to gain entry to Pools' fifth tier clash with Wrexham on Saturday, March 23, with adult tickets usually priced at £20.

In a statement on the club website Pools have said the 50% reduced price is a "thank you" for the support shown to the club after last year's Save Pools Day, which saw Wrexham visit Victoria Park with Hartlepool deep in financial trouble.

In January 2018 supporters of both clubs rallied around to raise cash, as 6,833 fans bought tickets to see the Dragons leave the north east with a 2-0 victory.

The statement reads: "When Pools hosted Wrexham in January 2018 in what became known as ‘Save Pools Day’, the support received by fans of The Dragons, as well as from supporters of clubs from throughout the North East, was overwhelming at what was such a crucial time for the future of the Club.

"And now we’re inviting all fans back to The Super 6 Stadium to say a big ‘thank you’ for that support."

Manager Craig Hignett said the support show last year was a big factor in Raj Singh's takover of the club going through.

He said: "What happened at the Wrexham game last season was massive in terms of the takeover that followed.

"I always knew what special supporters we had at the Football Club but the way fans of other clubs in this region and from outside the area, including Wrexham, stood by the club in that hour of need was nothing short of amazing.

"It seems fitting that when Wrexham return to Hartlepool we pay tribute to the extraordinary efforts from everyone involved, not just in coming to the game but in the fundraising that went alongside that.

"That Never Say Die spirit is something we pride ourselves on here at Pools and it’s never been more evident that during that period so hopefully this ticket offer can help give a little bit back to recognise everyone who played their part."

Since late November Pools have had five of their seven lowest home attendances of the campaign, although that figure is skewed slightly by the fact they've had FA Cup and FA Trophy games in that sequence of games.

While only one of the first seven games saw crowds dip below 3,000, Pools have only broken through that 3k barrier in two of their last 10 home games.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, concessions (senior, armed forces, student, under 19) £5, under 16 £2, and can be bought at www.hartlepoolunited.co.uk