Hartlepool United step up transfer search as ANOTHER defender set for long-term absence

Hartlepool United are working hard to sign a central defender this week, with Craig Hignett's options limited ahead of this weekend's trip to Sutton United.

The Mail has learned that defender Carl Magnay has been ruled out for at least another four to six weeks with a knee injury.

It comes as a massive blow to Pools boss Hignett, who is already facing up to the prospect of a fortnight without Peter Kioso after the player picked up his 10th booking of the National League season at the weekend.

That leaves Pools with just Myles Anderson and Aaron Cunningham as fit central defenders, although Mark Kitching and Kenton Richardson could slot into a three, if required to do so.

The lack of options has Hignett and his scouting team exploring options of signing a player this week, with permanent and loan deals all being considered.

Pools are hopeful of landing at least one player before their registration deadline on Friday, prior to the Sutton trip on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday's home loss to Bromley, Hignett said: "It’s imperative we bring people in as we have gone as far as we can with injuries and suspensions and we are persevering with it.

"We have coped so far. But that’s something we have to have a look about in the next week."

Meanwhile, Luke James' hamstring injury is set to be assessed this week.

The striker was a big miss for Pools at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, and although he is yet to be ruled out this weekend, he is rated as extremely doubtful.