Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy completes move back to Maidstone United on loan

Hartlepool United striker Jake Cassidy has rejoined Maidstone United on loan until the end of the season.

Cassidy, 25, spent the first part of the season with the Stones, where he made 16 National League appearances, before he was recalled by Richard Money in December.

The striker scored against Maidstone in his first game back at Hartlepool on January 5 and also played 90 minutes against Harrogate.

Yet it soon became clear Cassidy would seal a permanent deal back to The Gallagher Stadium, however the player's wages proved a stumbling block.

"Jake spoke to Maidstone and indicated to them he wanted to go back there so we didn’t stand in his way," said Pools boss Craig Hignett at the end of last month.

"Maidstone have now decided they can’t fully afford him so they are wiping their feet with it a bit so we have to wait and see."

The two clubs have now finalised terms on a fresh loan deal, which will run until the start of May.